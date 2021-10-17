Syscoin Price Reaches $0.45 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $277.32 million and $442.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,806,493 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

