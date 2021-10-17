Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 39.4% in September

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SSMXY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

