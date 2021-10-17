T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.33. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

