T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $56,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

