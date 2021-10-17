Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.13 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00144498 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

