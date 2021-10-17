Tadpole Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,307.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $9,307.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.83 or 0.00019047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

