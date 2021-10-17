Tael (WABI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $4.92, $10.00 and $45.75. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00200937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00091797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $10.00, $24.72, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96, $5.22, $62.56, $45.75, $34.91, $4.92 and $6.32. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

