Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.80 Million

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $254.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $292.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $974.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.40 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

