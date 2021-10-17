Tapmydata Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,360.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00307234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

