TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 64,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,623. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

