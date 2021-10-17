TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,424. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.