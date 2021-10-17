Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 770,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.39. The stock had a trading volume of 336,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,103. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

