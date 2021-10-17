TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to post $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.