Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund accounts for approximately 12.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 29.63% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $237,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,802. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

