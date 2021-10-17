Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,994,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 394,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,728,000 after buying an additional 2,068,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

