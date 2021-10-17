Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $702,241.88

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 129.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Tendies has a total market cap of $702,241.88 and $106,971.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars.

