TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $12.20 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, TenX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $548,216.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

