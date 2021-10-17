Terracoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,357.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $475,202.76 and $1,357.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.08 or 0.01006279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00315094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00277699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002507 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

