TerraUSD Tops One Day Volume of $35.27 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $35.27 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004114 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006741 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1,523.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,731,109,505 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

