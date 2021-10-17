Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

