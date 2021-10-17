Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

