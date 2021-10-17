Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 1,185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Tetra Bio-Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,679. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
