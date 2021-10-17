The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of The Chemours worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

