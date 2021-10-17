The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The Clorox by 31.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 255.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

