The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.95% of The Ensign Group worth $141,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.