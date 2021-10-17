The Graph (GRT) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $145.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.
The Graph Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “
The Graph Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
