The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

