The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.88% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

