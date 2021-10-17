The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

