The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Macerich by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 200,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Macerich by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Macerich by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

