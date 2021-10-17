The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 182.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

