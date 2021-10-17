The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 15.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMW opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

