The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,106 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

