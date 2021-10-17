The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 98,076 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of DHT worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.