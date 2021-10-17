The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL opened at $31.98 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

