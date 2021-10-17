The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,700 shares of company stock worth $17,976,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

