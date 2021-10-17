The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.31 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 102.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 134.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

