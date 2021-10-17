The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Bank of America raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.46 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

