The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.42 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

