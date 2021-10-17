The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.47 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 214,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

