The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 193,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

UGP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

