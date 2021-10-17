The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.73 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

