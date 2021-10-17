The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 46,351 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

BKI stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

