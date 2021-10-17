The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,549 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of The Mosaic worth $42,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

