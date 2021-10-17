The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in September

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NYSE GF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 30,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The New Germany Fund has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

