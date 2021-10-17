The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 20,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.73. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

