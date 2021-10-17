The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $646.07 million and approximately $73.47 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

