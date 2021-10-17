The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 828,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The St. Joe has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.