The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 907.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of The Trade Desk worth $64,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,322. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.