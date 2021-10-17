THETA One Day Volume Reaches $155.72 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $5.85 or 0.00009786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.85 billion and $155.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

